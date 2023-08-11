Maui wildfires in Hawaii declared disaster by US president
- Published
- comments
US President Joe Biden has declared a "major disaster" after huge wildfires spread on Maui and Big Island in Hawaii.
Firefighters are trying to contain the wildfires, which started on Tuesday and quickly spread because of the winds from passing Hurricane Dora.
The announcement from Mr Biden means money can be released from government funds to help with the islands' recovery.
Wildfires on Maui and the Big Island in Hawaii
The US state of Hawaii is about 2,000 miles (3,200km) west of the US mainland, and is made up of eight major islands as well as more than one hundred smaller ones.
Hawaii Governor Josh Green said the wildfires were "the largest natural disaster in Hawaii state history".
On the island of Maui, they have caused more than 14,000 tourists to be evacuated and 11,000 people living on the island no longer have electricity.
Up to 1,000 people have been reported as missing on the island and 53 people have died, but that number could rise.
More than 80% of a seaside town called Lahaina has been destroyed in the fires and tourists had to jump into the sea to escape the flames.
Firefighters are still working to control the wildfires, but none of them have been fully put out yet and they remain dangerous and unpredictable.
On the Big Island, near Maui, officials say the fires are now under control.
What caused the Hawaii wildfires?
Officials say they don't know how the wildfires started yet, but dry weather and high winds from Hurricane Dora have helped fuel the flames.