Scottish rocks from the Isle of Rum help scientists with Mars mission
- Published
- comments
How can rocks from Scotland help Nasa?
Well a group of scientist have been collecting rocks that have similarities to those that would be found on Mars.
This is all part of a programme run by Nasa and the European Space Agency (ESA), called the 'Mars Sample Return Programme'.
Rocks from the Red Planet are being brought back down to Earth in 2023.
Why have the rocks at Rum been chosen?
The rocks on the Isle of Rum have similar mineral and chemical qualities to those that were collected by Nasa's Perseverance Rover, during a study of an ancient lakebed on Mars.
The Rum rocks are known as igneous rocks - these are formed when magma cools down and hardens.
Dr Lydia Hallis, who is leading the Rum sampling said: "These Rum rocks are an excellent comparison to one particular Martian rock sample."
She added that the rocks have a similar amount of "weathering" - which is when rocks naturally break down after being exposed to the natural climate.
This may seem strange when we compare modern day Scotland to conditions on Mars now, but billions of years ago when the rocks where formed, the two climates would not have been so different.
How do the Rum rocks help scientists?
Scientists can examine the rocks at Rum to help them understand what type of testing would work best on the samples brought back from Mars.
The rocks that return from Mars will be the first samples from another planet to land on Earth - so this is good practice for scientist to trial their research methods.
Scientists believe that the Mars rocks will hold the best clues about early development on the planet… and even potential past life!
Professor Helen Williams from Cambridge's Department of Earth Sciences, said: "It's amazing to think that somewhere right here in the UK might be able to tell us something about the geology of a different planet."