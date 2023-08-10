Taylor Swift announces new 'favourite' re-recording of 1989 album
Taylor Swift fans are getting excited as the pop star has announced the release of the newly re-recorded version of her smash hit record, 1989.
The album, which has hits like Shake It Off, Bad Blood and Blank Space, was one of her biggest successes and turned her from a country music singer into a massive pop star, wining lots of awards along the way.
The singer made the announcement on her social media feed as she performs on the US dates of her Eras world tour, which is coming to the UK next year.
The new version will also contain new songs written at the time and Taylor has called it the "FAVOURITE re-record I've ever done."
Why is Taylor Swift re-recording 1989?
Taylor Swift announced her plans to re-record all her songs in 2019 after a dispute with music manager Scooter Braun, who had bought her formal label.
Since then she's been re-recording and re-releasing all her albums one by one as "Taylor's Version".
Her last re-record - Speak Now (Taylor's Version) - was released in July. Now only two others are still to be re-released: Taylor Swift and Reputation.
Re-recording them means that Taylor Swift owns the rights to these recordings herself and can earn all the money they make, rather than anyone else who has bought the original recordings.
Speaking on social media, Taylor said: "The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out 27 October.
"To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVOURITE re-record I've ever done because the five From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"
The news comes as it has been announced that Taylor has been nominated for eight awards at this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
