Guide dogs: Charity calls for more German Shepherds to be trained
When you think of guide dogs you may picture a blonde Labrador or a Golden Retriever... but how about a big German Shepherd?
It's a breed of dog that is more known for its work as police dogs, but now a UK charity wants more German Shepherds to be used as guide dogs.
There is currently a shortage of dogs in the UK for visually impaired people who need them, so Guide Dogs UK thinks German Shepherds could be the answer.
However, the charity says that a common misconception that the breed is aggressive puts people off from using them.
German Shepherds as guide dogs
German Shepherds were actually the first breed to be used as guide dogs - but over time they have been thought of as a fierce and sometimes frightening breed.
Guide dog puppies are trained by volunteers before they go to their forever home, and because of the misunderstandings about German Shepherds, a lot of volunteers are unwilling to take them on.
Research from Guide Dogs UK shows that more than a quarter of the public (27%) think they are an aggressive dog breed, despite most never having a bad experience with one.
Over a third of people surveyed (38%) believe they look frightening compared to other breeds, because of their wolf-like face, large size and sharp, pointed ears.
However, only 12% of people in the UK have had a negative experience with a German Shepherd, such as being barked at or stared at.
Tim Stafford, from Guide Dogs, said: "German shepherds do not deserve the negative reputation they seem to carry."
He added: "German shepherds are loyal, adaptable and incredibly intelligent, making them excellent guide dogs for those who want a fast-moving and focused companion."
The history of the guide dog
Now, try and imagine all the way back to the UK in 1931 - for many of you your grandparents were not even born then.
But that was when the very first guide dogs started to be used in the UK - and they were German Shepherds!
Three women in Merseyside organised training for the first four British guide dogs.
Little did they know the life-changing impact this training would have for generations to come of visually impaired people.
Back then, the dogs were trained for soldiers that had lost their sight during World War One.
It was not until 1956 when the Guide Dog charity recruited volunteers to help train the pups, and it was shortly after, in 1960, when the famous breeding programme was born.
The Guide Dog charity would become a household name when the Blue Peter dog at the time, Honey, began training to become a guide dog.
Honey later went on to have a litter of guide dog puppies.
Facts about German Shepherds
- These dogs can weigh up to 40kgs when fully grown - which is about 76 basket balls!
- They have an undercoat and thick outercoat
- They are often used as police and military dogs
- The breed is also called an Alsatian in Britain and parts of Europe
- German Shepherds are considered one of the smartest dog breeds
