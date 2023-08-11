The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2023: The winner revealed for funniest pet pics

Image caption,

Meet Alex and Max the rescue kittens. They've just won the overall prize in the Comedy Pet Photo awards. Their owner Michel, from Lebanon, took this picture of them at home. The Comedy Pet Photo awards is now in it's fourth year and calls on all pet and animal lovers to send in their hilarious pictures and videos of their furry friends for a chance to win. Winner Michel said: “Max and Alex form a cute duo. I had more fun and surprises taking photos of these two characters, than during my most adventurous wildlife photography trips."