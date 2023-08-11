The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2023: The winner revealed for funniest pet pics

The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2023: The winner revealed for funniest pet picsPublished36 minutes agoImage source, Michel Zoghzoghi / Comedy PetsImage caption, Meet Alex and Max the rescue kittens. They've just won the overall prize in the Comedy Pet Photo awards. Their owner Michel, from Lebanon, took this picture of them at home. The Comedy Pet Photo awards is now in it's fourth year and calls on all pet and animal lovers to send in their hilarious pictures and videos of their furry friends for a chance to win. Winner Michel said: “Max and Alex form a cute duo. I had more fun and surprises taking photos of these two characters, than during my most adventurous wildlife photography trips."Image source, Chris Porsz / Comedy PetsImage caption, What an action shot! This picture won The People's Choice Award category, which was voted for by the public. Photographer Chris Porsz managed to capture a border collie leaping in front of some surprised people on a park bench in New York.Image source, Darya Zelentsova / Comedy PetsImage caption, Winner of the All Other Creatures category was Darya with a picture of her pet ferret called Boudicca. Darya, who is originally from Ukraine but now lives in the US, said: "Ferrets almost never win anything in major international photo contests, and I’m glad to promote them as amazing pets and models. They are intelligent, cheerful, social little creatures with great personalities and overloading cuteness."Image source, Klaus-Peter Selzer / Comedy PetsImage caption, Spot the human?! Unsurprisingly this photo won the Pets Who Look Like Owners category. It was taken by Klaus-Peter in Germany, who spotted owner Karin with her two dogs, who all have very similar looking hair.Image source, Monyque Macedo Dos Santo / Comedy PetsImage caption, Finally, this is adorable dog Louis squishing his face between the sofa. Owner Monyque is 13-years-old, and entered the junior category. They said Louis has a hiding place under the sofa and when Monyque took his tennis ball he got angry and put his head through the hole barking asking for his ball back.More on this storyMeet the hero cat who looks after his owner!Published19 JulyHilarious pictures of pets in comedy photographsPublished16 JulyAward-winning animal pics to make your day!Published13 December 2022