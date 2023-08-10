Women's World Cup: Send in your message for the Lionesses
The Women's World Cup first round of knock-out games were full of nail-biting moments, drama and plenty of penalty shootouts.
Well, now England are through to the quarter-finals and will face Colombia on Saturday 12 August at 11:30am.
We want your messages for the Lionesses. Head to the comments to let us know what you'd like to say to the team.
England face Colombia in the quarter-finals
It won't be an easy match for England as Colombia, who started the competition as underdogs, have performed well so far beating Germany, South Korea and Jamaica.
This is the furthest Colombia have been at a Women's World Cup and it will be a tough one against England but they'll have their big fan base supporting them.
The South American nation has become known for its loud, colourful fans who sing their national anthem proudly, cheering them on.
England have been looking to build on their success from the Euro's last year but it hasn't been the smoothest tournament for them so far, with several players admitting they've not hit their best form yet.
After facing Nigeria in the last 16, they just got through on a tense penalty shootout, but they lost their top-scorer Lauren James after she was sent off.
James has apologised after appearing to stamp on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie's back.
She was given a red card, so she'll be missing Saturday's quarter-final, but it's not known yet if Fifa will extend her ban, which could see her miss the rest of the tournament.
Well we want to know will you be watching the game on Saturday? What messages of support would you like to send to the Lionesses? Head to the comments and let us know!