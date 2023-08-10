King's coronation: Royal King Charles III 50p coins released
Check your change next time you pay with cash, as you may have one of the special 50 pence coins celebrating the King's coronation.
The Royal Mint - the official maker of British coins - has released five million of the coins this week.
The coin design is based on Westminster Abbey, which is where the coronation took place in May.
The Royal Mint's Rebecca Morgan said the public could "find a piece of history in their change".
Even though Charles III is now king, the UK will still use existing coins, banknotes and stamps from the Queen Elizabeth II era, but new items to mark King Charles's reign will also be introduced.
That process is managed by the Royal Mint.
Although five million coins are being issued, they will be outnumbered by the 27 billion from the late Queen's reign.
Also many people use card and contactless payments, rather than cash, which could mean it takes a while to notice the new coins.
This new coin is the second for King Charles, a 50 pence released in December was the first mass-produced coin to have the King's image on.
There isn't a timetable for other new coins, but banknotes with King Charles on are expected to be issued next year.
The Royal Mint says it expects this coronation coin to be popular with "members of the public keen to own a piece of British history".