Barbie and Ken baby name searches rocket after hit movie
Would you give your baby the name Barbie or Ken? Well it looks like some parents are considering it!
Searches for the name Barbie and Ken have sky-rocketed, according to baby-naming website Nameberry.
Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie has been a huge success - breaking loads of film records. And now the film could now be responsible for bringing the names back into fashion.
"Hi Barbie" and "I'm just Ken" could become phrases heard in real life, not just the cinema, as parents decide whether to give the names the next generation.
Barbie as a baby name?
Barbie is actually short for Barbara. And if you've seen the film, you'll know the doll was actually named after the inventor's daughter.
Since April when the first trailer dropped, searches by expecting parents considering whether Barbie is the right name for their daughter have shot up by 603%.
The name Barbie, short for Barbara, means "foreign" or "strange".
The name Barbie was most popular in the 1960's, which would make sense as the Barbie doll was first released in 1959. Since the 1960's the name has dropped in popularity, according to data.
That is, until now. Margot Robbie's role as main character, Barbie, has triggered a huge surge in parents thinking about calling their new-born Barbie.
I'm just Ken
And if that wasn't Ken-ough for you... The name Ken is also having a moment too.
Ken comes from the Scottish name Kenneth.
The name Ken, short for Kenneth, means "handsome".
Like his female companion, Barbie, the name Ken was most popular in the 1960's and also took a dipped out of favour after that.
But since Ryan Gosling took on the role in the blockbuster movie, searches for the name have shot up too - by 293%.
What do you think of the names?
Would you name your child Barbie or Ken? Do you prefer one over the other? Do you know anyone named Ken or Barbie?
