Loch Ness Monster: Biggest search in 50 years for Scotland's mystery creature
The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is asking volunteers to help out with a huge search for the lake's mythical monster this month.
The famous legend goes that a giant beast, the Loch Ness Monster, lives in the lake in the Scottish Highlands - despite zero evidence of such a creature.
Locals, visitors and even international scientists are divided about whether a long necked dinosaur, a giant eel or a different kind of monster named Nessie really does reside beneath the lake.
Well we could have more answers soon. As the biggest search in 50 years will use new technology volunteer research teams to try prove whether the Loch Ness monster is fact or, most likely, utter fiction.
Where did the tale of Nessie, the Loch Ness Monster, begin?
It's one of the world's biggest unsolved mysteries. Does 'The Loch Ness Monster' exist?
Tales of Nessie have stretched back for hundreds of years - starting as early as the year 565 with the spotting of a 'river monster' near the loch.
But the first modern sighting was 90 years ago. Hotel manager Aldie Mackay reported seeing a black "whale-like" creature "churning" in the loch whilst on a car ride round the water - the story spread through the newspapers and there was even a TV documentary.
People have debated whether a creature resides in the loch for years, coming up with all kinds of theories.
One man, Steve Feltham, has even dedicated his life to cracking the case - he's waiting for a second sighting, saying he caught "one glimpse" 30 years ago.
Some theories on the mystery of the Loch Ness Monster
- A giant eel
- A dinosaur descendant
- Fossils suggest the plesiosaur dinosaur - thought to resemble Nessie with it's long neck- lived in freshwater like lochs.
- A make-believe myth - aka nonsense
The search for the Loch Ness Monster
The Loch Ness Centre is calling on "budding monster hunters" to get involved and "search the waters in a way that has never been done before" over the weekend of 26 -27 August.
Scientists and volunteers will scour the waters in the biggest search since the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau studied the loch back in 1972.
The plan is to combine new technology to scan and listen to underwater signals from Nessie whilst volunteers watch the surface of the water to spot any monster moves.
The Loch Ness Centre wants to solve the age-old mystery once and for all. But, if Nessie is not found, they hope to at least inspire "a new generation of monster hunters" to carry on the search.
We are looking for a new generation of monster hunters to help uncover the truth, 90 years after famous sighting
Loch Ness Centre
