James Webb Telescope captures giant question mark in space
Astronomers are scratching their heads after the James Webb Space Telescope captured a puzzling cosmic formation.
The European Space Agency has released an image of two young stars forming 1,470 light years away from Earth.
But among the image is an object that looks like a giant cosmic question mark.
Scientists say it's not likely to be a message from the universe and that there's most likely a reasonable explanation for the phenomenon.
Eagle-eyed space fans spotted the question mark at the bottom of an image released by Nasa of a pair of actively forming stars known as Herbig-Haro 46/47.
Astronomers say the colour suggests it could be some galaxies merging in the background but there could be other explanations that would need further research to know for sure.
In the main image you can see the young forming stars within the orange-white splotch.
The blue cloud is a region of dense dust and gas, known as a nebula.