Totem pole appears on Kent coastal path
There's a mystery surrounding this totem pole which has randomly appeared at a nature reserve in south-east England.
The 8ft tall sculpture (2.4 metres) has been carved from a single tree and is inscribed with the name Perkūnas, a Baltic god.
The Kent Wildlife Trust is appealing for the creator to come forward because they want to apply for planning permission so they can keep it.
As of yet, it's still unclear how and why it has appeared.
It's been spotted on the cliff-top path on the North Downs Way between Dover and Folkestone.
Ian Rickards, area manager at the Kent Wildlife Trust, said: "The artist behind this would have spent hours painstakingly carving out the details and we are keen to keep it on our reserve.
"The artwork seems to be a hit with the walkers who have taken selfies and congratulated us on the installation. But we had no idea how it came to be there - it's a 'Totem' mystery!"
The Trust wants to keep the new addition and needs to apply for planning permission to be able to do so.