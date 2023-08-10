Link to newsround

Sea wildlife: Trumpetfish shadow to sneak up on their prey

Blue and green Trumpetfish and queen angelfishGetty Images
Trumpetfish and queen angelfish

"Ready or not here I come.."

You may think you are pretty good at hide and seek, but experts say trumpetfish are total pros.

Researchers have said that when hunting their prey, trumpetfish sneak up by hide behind other non-threatening species of fish.

This included shadowing stoplight parrotfish - a species that does not eat other fish.

Getty Images
Trumpetfish shadowing a Stoplight Parrotfish

To test their theory, the researchers made 3D models of trumpetfish and parrotfish - before putting them into the sea.

The scientists pulled the models past 36 bi-colour damselfish communities - a species of fish that is often eaten by trumpetfish.

Sam Matchette
Researchers attached the 3D trumpetfish model to the stoplight parrotfish model

Researchers begun by dragging the trumpetfish model through the water.

To start with, the damselfish swam towards the models but they then quickly turned away.

The scientists then pulled a trumpetfish model disguised by a parrotfish model past the colonies.

Sam Matchette
Matchette said the study offered new insights into how animals hide from prey

The damselfish were much less alert and careful and only fled from the models when they came very close to the colony.

This was a behaviour they also showed when the parrotfish model alone went past their colony.

"This will be the first non-human example of a predator using another animal to conceal itself in its approach to its prey." Said Dr Sam Matchette, author of the research.