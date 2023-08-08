Women's World Cup: Lioness Lauren James says sorry for red card
- Published
- comments
Lauren James has apologised after being shown a red card during England's last-16 match against Nigeria in the Women's World Cup.
The forward was initially given a yellow card for appearing to stamp on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie's back.
After a VAR review, the referee changed the decision to a red card and it means she won't be able to play in Saturday's quarter final match against Colombia.
Fifa could extend her ban to more than one game - which could see her miss the rest of the tournament even if England go all the way.
It's a blow for the Lionesses as the 21-year-old was one of the stars of England's group games, with three goals and three assists.
More from the Women's World Cup
Lauren James tagged Michelle Alozie in an apology on social media saying: "All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened."
She added: "For our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience."
Nigeria's Alozie, who plays for Houston Dash in the US, had posted: "We are playing on the world's stage.
"This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James."
After the game, England boss Sarina Wiegman said: "She is inexperienced on this stage and in a split-second lost her emotions. It isn't something she did on purpose. She apologised and felt really bad.
"She would never want to hurt someone. She is the sweetest person I know."