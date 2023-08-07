Hail storm hits Reutlingen in Germany - in August!
Snowploughs have been deployed in parts of Germany after a summer storm brought a whole lot of hail.
Officials from the southwest German city of Reutlingen said the hail formed 30cm (12in) drifts in some areas in just an hour.
The German Meteorological Service, DWD, predicted heavy thunderstorms from the west over the weekend but no one quite expected this.
Around 250 firefighters took part in the clean-up, alongside members of the public using shovels to clear paths and garages.
Drainage systems were blocked by the huge storm and water poured into underground garages and basements.
Traffic was also temporarily interrupted across the city in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg as the hail blocked the roads.
The Echaz river, which runs through Reutlingen, rose 1.5 metres (five feet) in five minutes and briefly burst its banks - but there was no major damage.