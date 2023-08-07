Bibby Stockholm barge: First asylum seekers move onto barge off Dorset coast
- Published
- comments
Asylum seekers have started boarding the Bibby Stockholm barge off the coast of Portland, Dorset.
Some human rights groups have said housing people on board the barge is "inhumane" and some local residents are worried about the impact of extra people on services like health centres and schools.
But ministers insist the boat is safe and will be cheaper than using hotels - where asylum seekers have been housed whilst waiting to hear if they can remain in the UK or not.
An asylum seeker is someone who flees their home country, enters another country and applies for the right to international protection and to stay in that country.
What is the Bibby Stockholm?
The Bibby Stockholm barge originally housed up to 222 oil and gas workers.
It will now house up to 500 people after bunk beds were put in the cabins and some communal areas were turned into bedrooms.
It's more than 93m long and three stories high.
There are catering facilities on board as well as quiet rooms, faith rooms, a TV lounge, a space for games and a computer room.
Plans are to eventually house up to 500 male asylum seekers.
There have been several delays to the plans moving forward because of health and safety concerns.
The government say there will be no women or children on the barge, only single men aged 18-65.
Why is the Bibby Stockholm barge being used?
The government says it wants to "prevent and deter" people crossing the Channel, the sea between France and the UK, in small boats. A journey which is very dangerous.
Many people come to places like the UK to escape war, mistreatment, natural disasters, sometimes for a better life.
When asylum seekers come to the UK, they need to go through checks before it is decided whether they qualify for refugee status - meaning they can stay in the UK - or not.
But there's currently a backlog of more than 172,000 people which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to clear by the end of 2023.
The government is also hoping the new plans will reduce the amount spent on hotel accommodation for asylum seekers, which they say currently costs around £6million a day.
Why is the Bibby Stockholm barge so controversial?
More than 50 national organisations including the Refugee Council, Asylum Matters and Refugee Action have called the government plan "cruel and inhumane".
Migrants offered the accommodation don't have to take it, but charities said the vessel is "entirely inappropriate" by housing traumatised migrants in "detention-like conditions".
Some local people are concerned about the impact on local services in Portland as well as the conditions for residents on board.
The Home Office says it will support the migrants' welfare with basic healthcare, organised activities and recreation.