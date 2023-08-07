Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Which celebs are on the show?
- Published
- comments
Strictly's famous glitterball trophy is up for grabs once again as the everyone's favourite dancing show returns to screens for its 21st series.
The first few famous faces have been revealed for the series starting in autumn!
CBeebies favourite Hamza Yassin was last year's Strictly champion, so let's take a look at the new contestants hoping to follow in his dancing steps.
Krishnan Guru-Murthy
Newsround legend Krishnan Guru-Murthy is first to be announced as taking to the dancefloor.
He started his journey with Newsround in the 1990's - aged just 21 - presenting the news programme for three years.
The journalist and broadcaster is best known now as the main presenter on Channel 4 News.
Krishnan said "I'm surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of 'you only live once!' and I can't wait to start learning to dance"
He added "I know I'm going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I'm not the only one enjoying my participation."
Layton Williams
Layton Williams is a stage and screen actor famous for performing in London's West End - including massive hit, Billy Elliot the Musical.
Williams is no stranger to the CBBC screen either, appearing in School for Stars, a series following pupils juggling careers in TV, film and theatre with normal school life.
Layton is said to be very excited, especially for the glitz and glam of Strictly, saying: "Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK!
"It's time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins... ALL the sequins!"
Eddie Kadi
Eddie Kadi is a multi award-winning stand-up comedian and radio presenter.
He currently hosts The Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show on BBC Radio 1Xtra.
Eddie has an ever-growing international fanbase and was the first British black comedian to headline the O2 Arena in London.
The comedian said: "WOW. Anyone who knows me, understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am. I'm so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 Team."
Angela Scanlon
Angela Scanlon is a presenter for the BBC and RTÉ.
She hosts Your Home Made Perfect - a popular interior design show on BBC Two.
Angela said "I'm terrified, I'm excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?!"
She added "Now I'm panicking a bit... but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let's go!"
Angela Rippon CBE
Trading hosting for dancing shoes Angela Rippon CBE is an award-winning journalist, TV presenter, newsreader, and author.
Angela will be 79 making her the show's oldest competitor - but she's already been on Dancing On Ice so is no stranger to tough competition.
CBE in her name means she was awarded the title of Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her work in dementia care.
Angela said "I'm really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!!"
Amanda Abbington
Amanda Abbington is an award-winning stage and screen actor.
She has featured in various films and TV series - including Sherlock and The Lost King - and starred in plenty of plays.
Amanda has previously won Best Supporting Actress at the Crime Thriller Awards.
Amanda says: "I'm thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I'm actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things!
"I'm really looking forward to the training too, I'm quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can't wait to start!"
Who are the Strictly judges?
Latin supremo Shirley Ballas returns as head judge, joined by Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.
Who are Strictly 2023's professional dancers?
The incredible dancers for the 2023 Strictly series are:
Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.
When does Strictly 2023 start?
The BBC says Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in autumn 2023 with further details about air date and start time to be confirmed. Watch this space!