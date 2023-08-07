Women's World Cup: England scrape through to the quarter finals on penalties
After easing through their last game against China, the Lionesses are through to the World Cup quarter finals on penalties!
Brisbane stadium was filled with fans eager to see whether England or Nigeria would make it through this knock-out round.
Midfielder Kiera Walsh was back in the starting line-up after being stretchered off from their World Cup match against Denmark with a knee injury.
It was a very tense and exciting match, seeing superstar Lauren James sent off with a red card, and ultimately a win on penalties for England.
What did you think of England's performance? Can the Lionesses go all the way and win the tournament? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Nail biting start for England
Nigeria were the dominant team in the first half, holding most of the possession and having plenty of shots on goal.
There was a very close call when Ashleigh Plumptre's strike on target was only stopped by the goal post.
This is the knockout stages of the World Cup which means just one mistake from the Lionesses could end their campaign.
But they managed to hold their own and just five minutes later, Russo made England's first challenge of the game which was saved by Nigeria's keeper.
It looked like England had a glimmer of hope when Rachel Daly was pushed during a corner and fell to the floor, leading to a penalty.
But as Georgia Stanway was getting ready to take it, the referee was called over to review the VAR footage and the decision was overturned.
At the end of the first half Nigeria had managed eight attempts at goal - the most England has faced from any team in the World Cup.
Second half
Nigeria kicked off the second-half, taking a close shot at goal within the first couple of minutes.
Later, England were awarded a free kick not too far outside the box but despite a good cross in, it wasn't to be.
The medics were also called on for England goal keeper Mary Earps, who had been defending attempt after attempt from the Nigerians, but she was soon back on her feet.
Rachel Daly was then denied a goal by Nigerian keeper Nnadozie despite a great cross in from a corner.
Shock as Lauren James sent off
Lauren James was given a yellow card after appearing to stomp on a Nigerian player while getting up off the floor.
The referee reviewed the VAR footage and Lauren James was given a red card for violent conduct and sent off - terrible news for England.
It means Lauren James won't be able to play in the quarter final match when they face either Colombia or Jamaica.
The red card automatically suspends her from one game, but it will be reviewed and she could face a three-game ban, meaning she won't play again in this World Cup.
The Lionesses were then down to 10 players and the hope of getting through to the quarter finals started to dwindle.
Alessia Russo was substituted for Chloe Kelly and six minutes were added onto the clock as the fight to get a goal from both sides really started to heat up.
Extra time
After 90 minutes on the clock, both teams were still goalless, and we went to extra time.
Bosses of both sides started making substitutions as it started to look like the game would go down to penalties...and penalties it was.
It all came down to penalties
After 120 minutes of play, it was still nil-nil so it all came down to a penalty shootout.
England won the coin toss and decided to go up first, with Georgie Stanway stepping up to the mark first.
She missed the goal - her first penalty missed in the entire tournament - not the start England needed.
There was sigh of relief as Nigeria also missed their first shot, with Mary Earps leaping the right way.
Up next for England was Bethany England who went straight down the middle to get a point for England.
Nigeria miss their second penalty - a massive chance for the Lionesses who take control of the game for the first time.
Rachel Daley takes the third penalty, striking the top left corner for another England goal.
Nigeria keep themselves in the game with their third penalty going straight into the middle of the net.
Alex Greenwood gets another point for England as the Lionesses keep the hope of reaching the quarter finals alive.
Nigeria's Ucheibe then placed the ball neatly in the back of the net.
The fate of the game rested on Chloe Kelly's shoulders. Another goal would send England through and she didn't disappoint - planting the ball in the back of the net.
Despite arguably being the weaker team this game, they scrape through to the quarter finals on penalties.
The Lionesses will now either face Colombia or Jamaica in their next game of the tournament.
What did you think of the game? Don't forget to let us know in the comments below.