World Scout Jamboree: After facing many problems Scout event in South Korea cancelled ahead of expected typhoon
- Published
The World Scout Jamboree in South Korea has ended early, as weather forecasts suggest a big typhoon is headed for the country.
This comes after an intense heatwave had already caused issues for the event, causing some countries, including the UK, to leave the camp early anyway.
UK Scouts chief executive Matt Hyde said he felt let down by organisers, and that the event - the first since the Covid-19 pandemic - had become a health risk.
During the 35C heatwave, hundreds of the 40,000 children attending the jamboree fell ill.
Countries such as the US, Singapore and the UK moved people from the campsite in Saemangeum near the town of Buan to hotels in the capital city Seoul.
But the delay quickly turned to a cancellation as Typhoon Khanun, which has already forced evacuations and cut off power to thousands in Japan, is predicted to reach South Korea by Thursday 10 August.
What is a typhoon?
- A typhoon is a type of tropical storm that forms over the Northwest Pacific Ocean
- Tropical storms last a long time and are given names so they can be identified quickly
The UK group of 4500 scouts - the largest group at the jamboree - were seen on Saturday taking coaches back to the capital where they'll be staying for the next week.
Mr Hyde said the team will be creating a programme of things for the scouts to do in Seoul so the kids still come back with "amazing memories", but that ultimately he feels incredibly let down by the World Scout organisation.
He said that he'd repeatedly raised concerns about a lack of shade, lack of food for those with dietary needs, poor sanitation and insufficient medical services, and while there were some improvements it just wasn't good enough.
"We feel let down by the organisers because we repeatedly raised some of these concerns before we went, and during, and we were promised things were going to be put in place and they weren't," he said.
"If you can imagine [toilets] that are being used by thousands and thousands of people that are not being cleared with the regularity you would expect, you can imagine the sort of things that people were seeing."
The relocation of the scouts to the South Korean capital has already cost the UK Scout Association over £1million.
This is after each British scout has paid around £3500 on the trip, with many relying on fundraising, according to Mr Hyde.
He's now called for an investigation into the organisation of the event.
BBC Newsround has approached the British Foreign Office for comment.