Excitement builds for England's first Netball World Cup final
- Published
- comments
England go into the Netball World Cup final unbeaten in this tournament.
It's the first time they have progressed this far in the competition that has typically been won by either world number two ranked New Zealand or 11-times champions Australia.
But the Red Roses beat the defending world champions New Zealand 46-40 in the semi-finals in South Africa on Saturday.
They also beat world-number-one-ranked Australia 56-55 in the group stages on Thursday to reach the semi finals.
England now face Australia in the final from 5pm UK time on Sunday 6 August.
Who do you think will win? Has England's success inspired you to take up netball or follow the sport? Let us know in the comments.