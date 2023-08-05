England qualify for their first Netball World Cup final beating New Zealand
England's dream continues as the team have qualified for the Netball World Cup final for the first time.
The Red Roses beat the defending world champions New Zealand 46-40 in the semi-finals in South Africa earlier.
England will now face either 11-time champions Australia, or in-form Jamaica in the final on Sunday 6 August.
England beat world-number-one-ranked Australia 56-55 in the group stages on Thursday to reach the semi finals.
It means the Red Roses go into the final undefeated in the tournament making their head coach Jessica Thirlby "incredibly proud".
England co-captain Nat Metcalf said: "I think the girls on court today were phenomenal, our bench, our back bench, the coaches, it was a massive team effort.
"I'm just so proud that we are in a World Cup final. Wow!
"It's been a tough year coming off the back of the Commonwealth games. Finishing fourth is not where we wanted to finish.
"We've done the work and looked at everything, on court and off court, we've left no stone unturned.
"It is just pure pride to wear the red dress and line up alongside the girls every day."
England co-captain Layla Guscoth said: "I can't believe it.
"We've had so much criticism over the last year.
"We are so grateful to get the chance to play in a World Cup final.
"We celebrate, we rest and we come back tomorrow."
Former New Zealand captain Anna Stanley graciously conceded: "You've got to say England totally deserved the win."
You can leave your messages for England's Red Roses in the comments.