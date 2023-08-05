Dog reunited with family after 100-mile road trip of Switzerland
Lucky the border terrier really lives up to her name. She was reunited with her owners in Switzerland after a 100-mile road trip adventure.
The 14-year old terrier had been left in kennels in Bern and somehow managed to get herself to Lake Geneva in just one night.
The beautiful tourist hotspot is over 100-miles away - an incredible feat for such a small animal. Surely she had to have had some human help?
After the epic journey, Lucky was safely returned to her owners. They suspect she hitched a ride to cover that distance in just half a day.
The epic adventure of Lucky the dog
It all began with a secret escape. Lucky had been left in a kennel, but made a quick getaway through a "hole in the fence", her owner Jennifer Wagner told the Swiss media RTS.
I don't think it is possible she ran ... That is impossible for a dog in such a short time.
Jennifer Wagner to RTS, Lucky's owner
The next confirmed sighting of Lucky was 100-miles away, in the city of Geneva the following morning. A resident called police after spotting Lucky sitting alone by the side of the road.
With the help of police and her microchip, Lucky has been safely reunited with her family, who said they were glad she was "healthy" and "uninjured" after her epic adventure.
Lucky's exact journey remains something of a mystery.