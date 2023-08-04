James Webb: Telescope captures stunning images of a dying star

Image caption,

The University of Manchester has released new images of the Ring Nebula captured on the James Webb telescope. The Ring Nebula is a dying star, and although it can be seen by astronomy enthusiasts all summer using a personal telescope, these are some of the most details images ever captured of it. Albert Zijlstra, Professor in Astrophysics at the University of Manchester, said: “We are amazed by the details in the images, better than we have ever seen before. We always knew planetary nebulae were pretty. What we see now is spectacular.”