Premier League 2023/4: Your guide to the new football season
The Premier League is back - and with new teams, big name signings and longer games, this season promises to be a blockbuster.
Champions Manchester City kick off the new campaign against newly-promoted Burnley on Friday night.
They'll be the ones to beat again after winning the Premier League title five times in the last six years.
There's been lots happening this summer: We've had a £100m signing, dozens of players switching clubs and several top stars leaving to join the Saudi Pro League.
But don't worry if you've missed anything. Newsround has everything you need to know for the new season!
Who are the promoted teams?
As with every season, three teams move up to the Premier League to replace the teams who finish in the bottom three at the end of the previous season.
Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town are this season's three promoted teams from the Championship.
It's always tough for teams coming up from the lower division because most don't have the large amounts of money the bigger clubs have or the experience of playing at that level.
In fact, more than half the clubs promoted to the Premier League are relegated again within two seasons.
Burnley will be confident of a good season though after spending just one season away from the Premier League.
They won the Championship title with a huge 101 points and have one of the best young managers in the game, Vincent Kompany. They face a tough start though, as their opening game is against champions Manchester City.
Sheffield United are back in the Premier League after two years and they've kept many of their players from that time, including striker Ollie McBurnie.
Now you may not know too much about Luton Town as it's the very first time they've played in the Premier League.
It's not that long ago that the Hatters dropped out of the Football League altogether but they've had an incredible journey rising through the divisions during the last few years to end up in the Premier League. It has been like a Disney movie!
Luton will have the smallest stadium in the Premier League, with away fans having to go through a gap in a row of houses to get into the ground.
Big name signings
Summer may be a time for most of us to chill but it's often the busiest time for football clubs as they try to sign and sell players.
This summer has been one of the busiest in Premier League history. We've seen a record-equalling £100 million deal but also several top stars leave to join the Saudi Pro League.
England midfielder Declan Rice moved from West Ham to Arsenal for £100m, equalling the fee Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021.
Champions Manchester City signed defender Josko Gvardiol for £77m from RB Leipzig; neighbours Manchester United paid Atalanta £72m for striker Rasmus Hojlund, and added goalkeeper Andre Onana and England midfielder Mason Mount; Liverpool brought in midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister; Chelsea added striker Christopher Nkunku; Arsenal signed Kai Havertz and Spurs paid £40m to bring in James Maddison from relegated Leicester.
But you'll notice there are lots of top stars missing from the Premier League this season following several big money moves to the Saudi Pro League.
Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez have all moved to Southwest Asia.
And who could still leave?
Will England striker Harry Kane stay at Spurs or will he move to Bayern Munich?
The German champions have already had a £86m bid turned down and look likely to increase their offer. Watch this space.
The new Premier League managers
There are a couple of new faces in the dugout this season. Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino returns to England to take charge of Chelsea, while his former club now have Ange Postecoglou in the hot seat.
Wolves have just parted with manager Julen Lopetegui and are in talks with former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil to take over.
Longer games... the new rules
If you're planning to watch a Premier League game this season, you're likely to see closer to 100 minutes' action instead of 90.
The amount of stoppage time will be increased for every game with referees being ordered to add on stoppages for goals, celebrations, injuries, free-kicks, goal kicks and substitutions.
It means many games will have around 10 minutes added on at the end. Good news for fans but not so good for tired players.
