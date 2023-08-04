World Scout Jamboree: Children affected by heatwave in South Korea
- Published
- comments
Scouts from the UK attending the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea are going to be leaving the event after a heatwave has affected children there.
The Scout Association has confirmed the British group of more than 4,000 children will be moving to hotels.
It's after temperatures reached 35C in Buan - a county in North Jeolla province - where the event is being held.
The jamboree, sometimes called the world's largest youth camp, kicked off on Tuesday.
Around 400 cases of heat exhaustion were reported on the first night of the event and scouts from all over the world have been affected.
What is heat exhaustion?
Heat exhaustion can happen when you get too hot and can be a serious condition if it's not treated and turns into heatstroke.
It can make you feel dizzy, sick, weak and sweaty.
If someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion, they need to be cooled down and rehydrated which should make them feel better within 30 minutes.
According to the UK Foreign Office, the situation is being closely monitored.
It said: "We are in regular contact with both Scouts UK and the relevant Korean authorities to ensure the safety of British nationals."
It's believed most of the scouts who needed medical attention had mild symptoms and most have returned back to their campsites.
Parts of South Korea have been struggling with an unusually hot summer.
Earlier this week, authorities in the capital, Seoul, raised its hot weather warning to the highest level for the first time in four years after temperatures reached up to 38C.
South Korea's interior minister Lee Sang-min wants organisers of the jamboree to change their plans to work around the heat to prevent any more people becoming ill.
More medical personnel are now at the event to help, while cooling devices are being used to make sure the event will continue without a hitch.