Beavers born after they were reintroduced into the wild
Three beaver kits have been born in two locations.
It's part of the National Trust's programme to re-introduced beavers in the UK for the first time in 400 years which started in January 2020.
Beavers are mammals which have strong teeth and jaws which are very useful tools when it comes to building dams.
National Trust project manager, Ben Eardley said, "Beavers can play an important role helping to combat the climate crisis because their dams help restore dry and degraded wetlands."
The arrival of the young is seen as very positive as it shows they can reproduce in the wild.
The beaver family at the 'Paddocks' enclosure on Holnicote now has six members.
Rashford was the first kit to be born on the estate in 400 years back in 2021, he was then followed by twins Russo and Toone last summer- all were named after England football stars.
The latest addition to that family has already been shown how to build dams and create new pools which will attract wildlife.
George Layton, a National Trust ranger at Holnicote said the habitat was "already much healthier than before their introduction and is absolutely brimming with wildlife"
This was not the only kit to be born in the area. Over at Whiteman's Moor twins were born, the pair are the first litter born to parents Lily and Bulrush.
The twins have already been captured on camera playing and hitching a ride on their parents' backs.