Children in China to be limited to two hours of screen time a day
Well regulators in China want to limit children's screen time to up to just two hours a day depending on their age.
16-18 year-olds would be allowed the full amount, 8-16 year-olds would get up to one hour and children under eight would only be allowed eight minutes.
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it wants providers of smart devices to introduce so-called 'minor mode'.
This would not only put a limit on screen time, but also stop people under the age of 18 being able to access the internet between 10pm and 6am.
The CAC said parents should be allowed to opt out of the time limits if they wanted to.
The plans are open to feedback from the public until 2 September.
It's not the first time China has regulated how much time children are spending in front of a screen.
In 2019 rules were brought in which meant children were restricted to playing games for up to three hours during holiday periods or 1.5 hours on other days.
It was further reduced in 2021 down to one hour on Fridays, weekends and holidays.
Is a lot of screen time bad for you?
Authorities in China are worried about the amount of young people who are addicted to the internet and short-sighted (struggle to see far away).
But scientists find it hard to agree on the effects of lots of screen time for children.
A study in 2019 found that there's a link between screen time and obesity, depression, behavioural problems and poor self-esteem.
But it's unclear whether it was the higher screen times that caused these problems.
And there are some benefits to gain from using digital devices too - Children's charity, Unicef, said it can help children develop creativity, imagination and a range of social skills.
Where else in the world limits children's screen time?
China's not the only country controlling how much time children spend on mobile devices.
Taiwan put a law in place - called the 'Child and Youth Welfare Protection Act' - which means parents have to monitor their children's screen time.
Parents could be fined if their children use electronic devices for too long - especially if it causes them to be unwell, either physically or mentally.
The country's Ministry of Health and Welfare recommends that three-year-olds should be limited to 30 minutes of screen time a day, and four-six year olds are limited to one hour a day with a 10 minute break to rest their eyes.
In 2020, Japan also passed a law limiting how long kids can spend playing games.
Children are only allowed to play games for up to an hour a day on any weekday and an hour and a half at the weekends.
They're also only allowed on their smartphones in the daytime and not past 10pm.
What are the recommendations on screen time in the UK?
The UK Government hasn't yet made any guidelines for parents on how much screen time children should be exposed to.
That's because it says there's not enough solid scientific evidence to base the guidelines on.
The Scottish Government has carried out reviews into the impact of screen time on teenagers' sleep and mental health but as of yet no recommendations have been published.
Meanwhile the Welsh Government recommends that children under the age of 18 months should have no screen time at all and children two to five years old should have their screen time limited to one hour a day.
And it's a similar story in Northern Ireland where children under the age of five shouldn't spend more than one hour on a screen.
