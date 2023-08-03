Rugby League World Cup: Big changes to competitions coming up
The 2025 Rugby League World Cup has been delayed until 2026, it's after France withdrew from hosting the event earlier this year.
The tournament was going to be staged during October and November 2025 but there were concerns it would lose lots of money.
Now the International Rugby League (IRL) has pushed the event back by a year and says it will most likely be held in the southern hemisphere instead.
The women's Rugby League World Cup will also now be a stand-alone from 2028, meaning it will happen at a different time to the men's.
Those in charge of international rugby league says the women's game deserves to have its own cup as a stand-alone tournament because of the 'phenomenal rate' of growth seen in the game .
From 2028 the women's games will happen at a different time to the men's, this change will not come into play for the 2026 tournament.
There are also plans for years outside the World Cup cycle which include England's men and women going on tour in Australia in 2025.
Why is France no longer hosting the Rugby League World Cup?
It has not been announced who the new host will be but it is likely that Australia and New Zealand will bid.
To begin with New Zealand did offer to host the cup in 2025, but the IRL (International Rugby League) wanted to wait until the following year to give the tournament the best chance of success.
Who hosted the last Rugby League World Cup?
Rugby League World Cup 2026
Although we don't know about who the host nation will be, we do know a bit about the structure of the tournament.
The Cup will include a reduced men's tournament which will have 10 teams.
The women's and wheelchair competitions will have eight teams each.
Nations like France, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and Italy will have have to go through a qualification process, which has not yet been drawn up.
The international Rugby League has said "The cancellation of France 2025 has given us an opportunity to refresh the structure of the World Cup and associated tournaments."