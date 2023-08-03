Single-use plastic bag use has dropped by 98% since charge was introduced
Single-use plastic bags usage has dropped 98% since the 5p charge for was introduced in 2015, official figures have shown.
The amount of single-use plastic carrier bags sold by seven leading supermarket chains plummeted from 7.6bn in 2014 to 133m last year, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said on Monday.
The government claim this means the average person in England only buys two plastic carrier bags a year.
But environmental campaigners, while they welcome this news, say this figure doesn't account for all types of plastic bag, such as bags for life. It's only about single-use bags - so the ones we only use once before they're binned.
Rebecca Pow, the minister for environmental quality and resilience, said the policy had "helped to stop billions of single-use carrier bags littering our neighbourhoods or heading to landfill".
She continued that the government are keen to do more to tackle plastic pollution, such as with the ban on single-use cutlery and plates that's due to come into force in October.
When were single-use plastic bags charges introduced across the UK?
- Wales introduced a 5p charge on plastic bags in 2011
- Northern Ireland started charging in 2013, and Scotland in 2014
- England then introduced the 5p charge in 2015, making it a UK-wide initiative, and raised the price to 10p in 2021
- In Scotland plastic bags are also now 10p, and in Northern Ireland they're 25p
- And the Welsh government are about to take it one step further, by banning single-use plastic bags completely in 2024
Some campaigners have said that the figures show the good that can be done when government intervenes on environmental issues.
But Steve Hynd, the Policy Manager at charity City to Sea - who campaign to stop plastic pollution - told BBC Newsround that while this is a good first step, there's more that needs to be done.
He said: "It's great to see a whopping 98% reduction in single-use bag use. But, despite this drop, Brits are still using over 400 million plastic bags a year.
"While we agree that charging customers for bags has worked, we would rather government had just banned them altogether. This is something the Welsh Assembly is planning to do soon."
He continued: "The new stats from government also don't include 'bags for life'. Greenpeace has estimated we use over 1.5 billion of these. So, when you go to the shops next, make sure you take your bags to use time and time again."