What have you been up to in the soggy summer holiday?

How has the rain impacted your summer plans?

It's been a wet start to the school holidays, and we want to know what you've been up to.

Have you been braving the weather and carrying on outdoor plans, like camping or going on a walk in the countryside?

Or maybe you've been staying in and catching up on all the amazing sport that's been on TV?

Have you been heading out in your wellies and waterproofs?

You can check out our full guide to soggy summer fun here - but there's plenty to be getting up to!

Just because it's not been a sunny summer so far doesn't mean that you can't still enjoy your break.

Why has it been so wet this summer?

In some parts of Europe, July was the hottest month on record.

However, it's been a slightly different story in the UK. This is because where the jet stream is - it's parked below the UK, bringing record temperatures to the rest of Europe below us.

When the jet stream is below the UK, it creates low pressure in the atmosphere, making wetter, windier and colder conditions.

Find out more about why the weather has been so wet here.

