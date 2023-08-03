Lunar Codex: Digital art from 30,000 artists to be stored on the Moon
The work of 30,000 artists, writers, film-makers and musicians from 157 countries is going to be launched into space and stored on the moon.
The project called the Lunar Codex is made up of four different time capsules, filled with digital versions of art from Earth.
A portrait assembled from Lego bricks, woodcuts printed in Ukrainian soil and a collection of poetry from every continent will be included.
It's hoped the project will become a long-lasting record of human creativity that future generations can look at and enjoy.
And who knows - maybe it'll inspire an alien or two!
What is the Lunar Codex?
Four time capsules make up the Lunar Codex project.
The first one was already launched into space in November 2022 to orbit round the Moon as part of the Artemis 1 mission, and returned to Earth a month later.
The next three capsules will be sent to be stored in craters on the Moon over the next couple of years.
What are the upcoming Lunar Codex time capsules called, and where are they going?
- The Nova Collection - Launching Oct/Nov 2023 to Malapert A Crater in Lunar South Pole
- The Peregrine Collection - Launching Nov/Dec 2023 to Sinus Viscositatis
- The Polaris Collection - Launching Nov 2024 to Nobile Crater in the Lunar South Pole
How is the art being stored?
The art will be digitised and stored on memory cards and something called a NanoFiche.
While it may sounds like a very small ocean creature, it's actually a type photographic film.
A thin flat material made of nickel can store mini versions of things like photos and newspapers.
The NanoFiche is a new and improved version of the MicroFiche, which has been commonly used until now.
Are there other things on the Moon?
The artworks will not be the first to be stranded on the Moon.
On the second Moon landing in 1969, called the Apollo 12 mission, the crew carried a small ceramic tile with line drawings from Andy Warhol, the painter Robert Rauschenberg and the sculptors Forrest Myers and John Chamberlain.
Two years later, the Apollo 15 crew left Fallen Astronaut, a 9cm-tall aluminium sculpture by the Belgian artist Paul van Hoeydonck, on the surface.