Giant panda caught on camera with hiccups
Take a look at this video capturing the moment a giant panda had a case of the hiccups.
The animal was filmed at Wolong Shenshuping panda base, in China.
The base is a world-leading centre for protection and conservation of the specie.
Pawsome panda facts
To help mark their scent pandas sometimes do handstands when they go for a wee
Pandas don't just sit around hiccupping - can swim and climb trees!
The animals have an extended wrist bone which they then use like a thumb to help them grip food
Giant pandas spend 10-16 hours A DAY feeding