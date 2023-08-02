Link to newsround

Giant panda caught on camera with hiccups

Watch: Hiccupping giant panda caught on camera

Take a look at this video capturing the moment a giant panda had a case of the hiccups.

The animal was filmed at Wolong Shenshuping panda base, in China.

The base is a world-leading centre for protection and conservation of the specie.

Pawsome panda facts

To help mark their scent pandas sometimes do handstands when they go for a wee

Pandas don't just sit around hiccupping - can swim and climb trees!

The animals have an extended wrist bone which they then use like a thumb to help them grip food

Giant pandas spend 10-16 hours A DAY feeding