Big Butterfly Count: UK sees surge in Red Admiral butterfly numbers in nationwide survey
The Big Butterfly Count is well underway, and there's already been some news from the survey: a huge increase in sightings of Red Admiral butterflies across the UK.
Wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation have reported 170,000 sightings of the red-winged creatures so far, which is already a whopping 400% more seen than last year.
The Red Admiral is found throughout the UK, and its distinctive wings make it easy to spot.
But they're not actually a native species - they travel (or migrate) to the UK from North Africa and continental Europe.
Butterfly Conservation say the increase is likely driven by global warming.
This news comes after reports of lots of UK butterfly species decreasing as a result of climate change.
Red Admiral fact file
- Red Admirals can be identified by their black, white and red wings
- Their scientific name is Vanessa atalanta and they're members of the Nyphalids family of butterflies
- They can be found in any UK habitat, from back gardens, to the seaside, to the tops of mountains
- Their wingspan ranges from 6.4 to 7.8cm
Why are Red Admiral numbers increasing?
In Spring and Summer, Red Admirals travel North to the UK to lay their eggs, which hatch from July onwards.
They then usually return to their warmer home countries for the winter months.
However, with temperatures rising as a result of climate change, the Red Admirals don't feel the need to leave the UK, as they're not going to get too cold.
Dr Zoë Randle, Senior Surveys Officer at Butterfly Conservation said: "We've been surprised to see the Red Admiral taking the lead, however with the increased frequency of warm weather, the UK may well become a permanent home for this species."
The Big Butterfly Count runs until Sunday 6 August and, and Dr Randle said they want people to continue taking part.
"The results so far show just how vital the Big Butterfly Count is. We couldn't get the depth and breadth of data we're collecting without the help of the general public."