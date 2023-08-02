Women's World Cup: Five things to know about England's Lauren James
Lauren James is fast becoming one of the Lionesses' best players.
She scored two of the six scorching goals England secured against China on Tuesday, and helped set up another three.
Her first ever international goal was scored only earlier this year, during the Arnold Clark Cup, and she spent the recent season paving the way to success for Chelsea.
But where did she first play? Check out five things to know about the player Leah Williamson described as England's "cheat code".
Lauren James' career started young
James started playing with Chelsea when she was six years old, and then was scouted by Arsenal aged 13, where she trained with the boys' team.
It wasn't long until she was called up for the women's first team, and aged just 16, had her debut in a winning game against Everton.
She then went on to play for Manchester United in the WSL re-shuffle in 2018, and signed for Chelsea in 2021.
Rising star
In Manchester United's opening game of the 2018-19 championship season, she scored the first two goals in the team's dramatic 12-0 defeat of Aston Villa.
Manchester United remained on an unbeaten streak, and Lauren James was voted FA women's player of the month.
She was the team's top scorer in the 2019-20 season, scoring six goals in her 12 appearances.
She's an award-winner
James' success was clear back in 2020, when was voted rising star in the North West football awards.
She then won player of the tournament for the Arnold Clark Cup this year, which was her first ever international tournament.
She was also this year's London Football Awards Young Women's player of the year. We're certain there will be plenty more awards to come.
She's a big music fan
In a special interview with her football team, Chelsea, in the build up to the world cup, Lauren explained how much she loves music.
Listening to anything from hip-hop to country, she says she likes going home and listening to music.
James says she loves to listen to Jorja Smith.
Her whole family loves football!
Lauren's dad, Nigel, is a football coach and she says he has helped her "always love the game."
Her brother, Reece, also plays football, as defender for the England and Chelsea men's teams.