Donald Trump: Former US president will appear in court again after being charged for third time
Former US President Donald Trump has been charged with allegedly plotting to illegally change the result of the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden.
The charges state that he conspired to commit fraud, tampered with a witness and conspired against the rights of US citizens.
The charges are delivered in what's called an indictment, which is a document that sets out the details of any alleged offences and ensures the person receiving it has notice of them.
This means he'll have to appear in court again to defend himself - it's the third time he's faced criminal charges this year.
These instances make him the first former president in US history to have been indicted.
What happened in 2020?
After serving four years as President of the United States, in 2020 Donald Trump lost an election to Joe Biden, who is the current President.
Trump believed the vote was rigged, that the counting had been interfered with, and that he was the real winner. This was not true.
He was very vocal about this belief, and on January 6 2021, he made a speech outside the White House to a group of his supporters, urging them to protest the results.
Following this speech, lots of people forced their way into the US Capitol building, which is where the United States Congress meet to write laws for the country.
The riots turned violent, with protesters clashing with the police. Five people died during the events and a number of police officers were also injured.
An inquiry was launched after the incident, to investigate what had happened, the events leading up to it, and what (if any) involvement Donald Trump had.