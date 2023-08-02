Man completes longest single-building slackline in Qatar
Jaan Roose, an slackline athlete from Estonia, walked 150m on a rope whilst being 606ft up in the sky.
For comparison, the London Eye is 443ft, so that's pretty high!
A slackline is different to a tightrope as it holds less tension, meaning it is bouncier to walk across.
The rope was tied between two towers in Lusail Marina, Qatar.
This is not Roose's first sky-high success: he is already a Slackline World Champion.
This latest achievement gives him the record for the world's longest single-building slackline, and makes him a three-time world champ.
However, it was not easy. Jaan said it took "so much work" to "find the perfect moment during the day with less wind with no sun" to walk on the slackline.