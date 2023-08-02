Netball World Cup: England beat Fiji to secure place in semi-final
The Red Roses have made it through to the Netball World Cup semi-final after a 89-28 win against Fiji.
England's Eleanor Cardwell scored 40 goals out of 41 attempts, and Helen Housby scored 26 from 28.
They have a confirmed place in the semi-final now, but still have one game to go.
England will face Australia on Thursday in their final group game.
Match breakdown
Goal shooters Eleanor Cardwell and Helen Housby managed to bag 50 goals between them by half-time.
They were supported by Chelsea Pitman, who assisted 29 of the goals. This was Pitman's 50th game with the Red Roses.
England's World Cup journey
It's been a tough few weeks for England in their Netball World Cup group stage, with some tricky high error counts.
They secured five wins in a row, but their next challenge comes on Thursday when they play world number ones Australia.
The Australian team, also known as the Diamonds, have won the World Cup 11 times.
