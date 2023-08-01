Euclid telescope: ESA sends back picture of the cosmos
- Published
- comments
A new picture of space has come through from the ESA's brand new telescope, Euclid.
The image shows a huge cosmos of stars, as a part of Euclid's project to map out large amounts of the sky.
The telescope launched from Cape Canaveral, in the US, on 1 July.
These first pictures are promising for the ESA, as it shows the telescope's technology is working as expected.
Elsewhere across the universe:
What is Euclid's mission?
The picture at the top of the page is just a test image. The telescope is taking images at the moment to try and calibrate - which basically means getting all its cameras lined up and working properly.
Eventually, Euclid will be able to map the sky, observing billions of galaxies.
It's going to be another few months before the telescope is fully functioning, but once it's working, Euclid will create the largest ever 3D map of the sky.
If you're wondering how many stars there are in the sky, or how we work it out, Dr Maggie-Ann Pocock has the answers for you!