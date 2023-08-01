Voyager 2 and Nasa lose contact for a second time
Nasa is trying to re-establish contact with its Voyager 2 spacecraft.
Communication was lost with the craft accidentally, a week ago when incorrect commands were sent by flight controllers on Earth.
It's not the first time contact has been severed - in 2020 it was lost for eight months!
Nasa are using a special dish in Australia to try find signals from Voyager 2 - billions of miles away.
So how did this happen, will contact be restored and what is the spacecraft's mission? Read on for more.
How did Nasa lose contact with Voyager 2?
Voyager's movements are directed remotely, from flight controllers here on Earth.
On 21 July it was discovered that contact with Voyager had been lost. Flight controllers had accidently sent the wrong command - which tilted the probe's antenna away from Earth.
Although, the radio antenna was only shifted 2% it was enough to cut communications.
Has Nasa lost contact with Voyager 2 before?
Back in 2020 the Deep Space Station 43 radio antenna in Canberra, Australia, had to be turned off for major repairs.
It's the only dish in the world that can send commands to Voyager 2.
This meant Nasa was not able to tell Voyager 2 to do anything whilst the antenna was offline - for eight months.
Luckily when the space station was repaired contact was re-established with Voyager 2 and all was well.
Can Nasa get back in contact with Voyager 2?
The DSS-43 radio antenna in Australia will be looking out for any signals coming from Voyager 2.
However, even if signals are detected it will take 18 hours for them to reach earth because Voyager 2 is 12 billion miles away.
If this doesn't work, not all hope is lost, NASA will have to wait for an automatic space reset which hopefully will fix the communication cut out by pointing its antennae to Earth - but this will not happen until 15 October.
Nasa is confident this if all else fails this "should enable communication to resume".
What is Voyager's mission?
Voyager 2 was launched in 1977 - rocketing into space on a mission to explore the outer solar system as well as Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.
The probe is one of a pair sent into space - there is also Voyager 1.
Voyager 2 has taken some of the most famous and detailed images of Earth's neighbourhood as it passed Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.
Learn about Voyager 1 in the video below.