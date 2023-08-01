Women's World Cup: Lionesses play China in final group stages match
- Published
- comments
England will play against China in the final game of the World Cup group stages.
Currently the Lionesses are at the top of Group D, having won all of their matches so far. If they manage not to lose today's game they are guaranteed to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.
England will be without midfielder Keira Walsh though, after she was injured in their 1-0 game against Denmark last week.
Will you be watching the match? Send your good luck messages to the Lionesses in the comments at the bottom of the page.
When does the match start?
Kick-off is at midday, UK time. The match is being played in the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia.
Georgia Stanway will replace Keira Walsh in defence, while the Barcelona player recovers from her injury.
Manager Sarina Wiegman said the Lionesses were "strong enough" to manage the match without Walsh.
Where do both teams rank?
England is currently ranked fourth in the world, and China is ranked at number 14.
China need to beat England to go through to the last 16. If they do, they also need Denmark not to gain more points than them when Denmark plays Haiti.
Best of luck England. Remember to leave your messages in the comments below to wish the Lionesses good luck.