The Ashes 2023: What happened on the final day?
Cricket fans have been delighted by the past six and a half weeks' of Ashes action.
Often described as the fiercest rivalry in sport, England played Australia in five, five-day Test matches, to find out who would come out on top.
Who won The Ashes?
Despite the series ending in a 2-2 draw, in keeping with tradition, the Australians retained the Ashes. In the event of a draw the team that last held the Ashes keeps them for the next time the two sides meet.
Many cricket fans would say the competition has never been more tense, more exciting or more competitive in recent times than during the matches in the past few weeks.
Australia won the first two Tests, with both matches going down to the wire.
England fans felt mistakes from their side handed those victories to the Aussies.
Before the third Test and at 2-0 down, it seemed like a comeback was unlikely for England, but outstanding performances from key players such as Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali meant England brought themselves back into the game, winning it by three wickets.
However, an overall victory for England was not to be, as bad weather put a stop to an historic revival.
The fourth Test was cut short by rain, meaning the match was declared a draw, taking the overall score to 2-1 and, as holders, Australia retained the Ashes.
All that was left to do for England was to cut short the party Down Under. England HAD to win the final Test to draw, and stop the Aussies from winning outright.
The fifth Test did not disappoint.
Some immense bowling on the final day led England to victory, with one player standing out in particular.
Farewell to a fan favourite
After the third day of the final Test, fast-bowling legend Stuart Broad announced he would retire from cricket once the Ashes were over.
And he retired in style.
Not only did he hit a six (the maximum score) when facing his final ever ball as a batsman, but "Broady" also took the final two wickets England needed to win the last Test and draw the series.
It was practically the perfect ending to his long and hugely celebrated career.
He has broken many records throughout his career, but he bows out as a fan-favourite having taken an amazing 604 Test wickets for England.
His trademark white headband and cheeky mind games will be hugely missed by England's Barmy Army.
"Something inside of me wanted to finish playing at the top level," said Broad. "England against Australia at The Oval in one of the most entertaining, fun Ashes I can remember seems an appropriate time."