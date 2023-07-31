Harry Potter, Dobby, Hedwig and Hagrid appear in Shropshire town
A Harry Potter wonderland has appeared in one town in Shropshire, like something right out of Hogwarts.
A group called the Yarn Bombers have given the muggle town of Ellesmere a magical makeover.
But spells and potions aren't behind this transformation. Instead a group of crafters knitted and crocheted the mini characters dotted around the town.
Themed woolly characters take over Ellesmere every year, and this year's knitted event began on 31 July - Harry Potter's birthday.
A woolly wonderland of witchcraft and wizardry
Harry Potter, Dobby the house-elf, Hagrid and owl Hedwig can be spotted hanging out on benches, post boxes and trees in the Shropshire town.
The Ellesmere Yarn Bombers, who are behind the magical makeover, have been taking over the town with their knitted creations since 2018.
Alison Utting, one of the groups organisers, says the aim is to bring "joy and make people smile."
We're all fiercely proud of our town and hope the yarnbombing draws more people to Ellesmere
Alison Utting, Yarn Bombers organiser
The woolly creations have been earning fans across the globe.
"We've had people commenting from Australia and in America because people have been sharing pictures of them online," chief knitter Alison said.
