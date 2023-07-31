Things to do indoors: Easy recipes, craft ideas and indoor games and activities for kids on rainy days
The UK has just had its hottest ever June, according to the Met Office.
But the same can't be said for July. Since schools broke up for summer holidays the weather has been mostly wet and rainy.
Outdoor plans may have been rained off, but don't let the bad weather ruin your day. There's still heaps of fun activities to keep you entertained indoors.
Check out our top 10 things to do to fight rainy-day boredom.
And we want to know what you're doing to keep busy at home this summer, oso let us know in the comments how you're spending your rainy days.
1. Get crafty
- If drawing is your thing, learn how to draw a panda with Rob Biddulph! He's a children's author, illustrator, and Guinness World Record holder and has a step by step video you can follow along.
- How about making a recycled bird feeder? With bits and bobs from around the house, you could be attracting more birds to your garden in no time.
- Or with just a mirror, piece of paper and pencil, why not have a go at a self-portrait?
- And if none of these sound like your thing, there are loads more fun and easy craft ideas for kids out there. You could even think of your own too.
2. Ready... steady... cook!
- If arts and crafts aren't your thing, you could try a baking a pastry portrait instead? Like this apple and rhubarb pie lookalike of King Charles III, which was entered into a royal baking competition.
- If you're more of a chef than a baker, why not try and make a healthy recipe for your family dinner? Like Omari's chickpea curry.
- Or you could visit friends and family with an indoor picnic prepared by you!
3. Keep fit with an indoor workout
- Doing exercise lifts your mood and gives you more energy. So you could follow along with an exercise video to wake you up and get you moving. Check out Joe Wicks' Top Five exercises to do at home.
- Or to really boost the mood, grab your family, put on some tunes and have a boogie together. Have a look at this Family Moodbooster if you need some dancing inspiration.
4. Experiment with some DIY science
- Who doesn't love gooey, gross SLIME. And it's super easy to make from your very own home.
- You could make your own lava art. You just need water, oil salt and some food dye.
5. Make your own den!
- If camping has been rained off, you could bring the fun to you! Why not build your own den, using pillows, blankets and anything you can find.
6. Get lost in a book
- Whether you're into Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Harry Potter Gangsta Granny picking up a book is a fun way to spend a rainy day.
- Have a look at who Newsround readers voted their favourite authors. You might discover a new book to add to your reading list.
Other awesome authors chat to Newsround
7. Prepare for an epic writing competition
- The BBC's 500 Words writing competition will be open in September. And this year there are two age categories, 5-7 year-olds and 8-11 year-olds.
- You'll need to get imaginative and write a 500 Word story you'd love to read. And the best part? You won't be judged on spelling, punctuation or grammar.
- The stories will be marked by some of your favourite authors and there'll be heaps of prizes too.
- Take a look at some amazing tips from famous authors here
8. Earn yourself a new Blue Peter Sports Badge
- A new sports badge for Blue Peter has been designed by football legend Leah Williamson.
- You'll need to try out a new sport three times for at least 10 minutes. Remember to take a picture so you can send it to Blue Peter and let them know who your sporting heroes are too.
9. Give games a go
- Board games are a great way to pass the time and have fun with the fam. And good for your brain too! Games like Snakes and Ladders have been seen to improve maths skills in three to nine year-olds.
- And there are loads of online games you can have a go at too.
10. Get outdoors for some puddle jumping!
- Getting outside in nature is important for both physical and mental health. Research from The Wildlife Trust says nature is in fact good for you.
- So with the right waterproof gear you can still head outdoors. Go for a walk or play in your local park or garden.
- You could practice your puddle jumping too! There's even an official puddle jumping competition, so maybe you could be the next winner.
What are you doing to stay busy indoors this summer? Let us know in the comments.