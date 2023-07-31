Teacher strikes: NEU accept pay deal and end strike
- Published
- comments
Teachers in England in the largest teaching union, the National Education Union (NEU), have announced they will not be striking in Autumn.
This is because they have accepted a pay deal from the government, of a 6.5% rise in pay.
Another teaching union accepted the deal earlier in summer, but two more unions are yet to announce their decisions.
Earlier this year, many teachers went on strike over working conditions and pay.
Earlier in July, the government announced that teachers and other people who work in the public sector would be offered a pay rise.
The public sector is the term for jobs that are run by the government and paid for mainly with taxes - like the NHS.
However, after the offer was given, trade unions needed to decide if they accepted the deal. A trade union is a group that stands up for people's rights at work. When people go on strike, it is because it has been organised through a union.
What are strikes and why do they happen?
A strike is when a group of workers decide to stop working to try to bring about change.
Employees do this when they want to protest against something they think is unfair where they work, like pay or working conditions.
Strikes often happen because workers want those in charge to listen to what they want.
A strike is a way of taking industrial action to protest.
What does this mean for schools?
You may have a few days off school this year, or had changes or disruption to learning, due to strikes.
This new deal means that the strikes that could have been happening in Autumn won't be going ahead.
The NEU is the biggest teaching union in the UK - with the most teachers as members - so the decision to accept the pay increase and not strike is big news.
However, two other unions, the NAHT and NASUWT, have not yet announced their decision on the offer.
All four teaching unions have said they will recommend that their members to accept the government pay offer.
There are no more strikes planned for teachers in Wales or Northern Ireland. And in Scotland a pay deal has already been agreed.
As well as the new pay deal, the government signed a statement agreeing to "wider reforms" on workloads for teachers. Reforming something means to change it, with the intention of improving it.