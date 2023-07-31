The Voice Kids: Talent show to 'take a break' in 2024
The Voice Kids singing competition featuring young people aged seven to 14, will not be back on our TV screens in 2024.
The makers at ITV are reported to have said: "After seven fantastic series on ITV1 and ITVX, The Voice Kids is taking a break in 2024".
The all-singing-all-dancing show features superstar coaches Pixie Lott, Will.i.am, Ronan Keating, and Danny Jones as coaches.
But we won't be seeing them, or their spinning chairs, for an unknown amount of time.
ITV has not confirmed whether the show has been permanently cancelled, announcements like this are often a sign things won't return for an extended length of time.
It will be a huge disappointment to the young people hoping to take part in the traditional "blind auditions" for the coaches next year.
But it is reported the popularity of talent shows like The Voice are reducing every year, and ITV says it wants to focus more on other projects.
Are you disappointed by this news or are you bored of talent shows like this? Let us know in the comments below.
It's not the only ITV show to be "taking a break". Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will also be paused.
They announced in May that after reaching the "milestone" of 20 series, it seemed like the "perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath".