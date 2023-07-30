EYOF 2023: Team GB success at European Youth Olympic Festival
The 17th European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) has come to an end.
It's a huge sports event for young athletes, with nearly 50 countries taking part and this year Slovenia were the hosts.
Team GB came home with more than 15 medals in sports such as swimming, judo, tennis, volleyball and athletics.
The gymnastics team sent Newsround an update on how they got on at the competition, which you can watch in the video above.
The EYOF was a big success for Team GB.
Julia Marczak earned gold for the judo 70kg event.
In the swimming, Team GB took home three silver medals in the boy's 4 x 100m relay, the girls 4 x 100m, and in mixed relay, as well as lots of individual medals too.
Out of the pool and to the gym, the medals came flying in for the gymnastics team.
Jonas Rushworth won silver and Alex Niscoveanu bronze in the individual events.
Then the duo, and teammate Sol Scott, won the all-round team gold. Sol then went on to secure his second medal, with bronze on the vault.
The girl's gymnastics team also won a bronze for the all-around event too, with Ema Kandalova taking home a bronze for the individual all-around event.
