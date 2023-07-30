International Day of Friendship: Shout out your friends!
Today is International Day of Friendship - so shout out your best buds and favourite pals!
International Day of Friendship started in 2011 when it was officially recognised by the United Nations General Assembly.
The day also has it's origins in 1958, when the World Friendship Crusade thought it would be nice to have a day to cherish friendships.
It is celebrated on 30 July each year, and is all about letting your friends know how much you care about them and celebrating friendship.
So, we want to know what you will be celebrating about your friends?
How will you show your friends you appreciate them? A friendship bracelet? A poem? A text? Whatever you do, let us know in the comments!
