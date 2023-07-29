Netball World Cup 2023: Wins and losses for England, Scotland and Wales
The home nations have been in action at the Netball World Cup in South Africa.
The tournament kicked off on 28 July, and will run until 6 August.
It takes place every four years and it's the first time it's been held in an African country in the tournament's history.
England won their opening match against Barbados, whilst Scotland and Wales suffered defeat in their opening matches against Malawi and South Africa.
All the home nations are back in action today.
Read on to find out more...
England
England had a great start to the first day of the tournament, thrashing Barbados 90-29.
The meeting was an interesting one because England were playing against former players Sasha and Kadeen Corbin, who were in action for their first matches for the Caribbean team.
Co-captain Layla Guscoth said it is "always strange" to play against former team-mates, but was pleased England "came good towards the end".
England will play their next game against Malawi on Saturday (5pm UK time).
How does the Netball World Cup work?
There are 16 teams in four pools in the first group stage, with the top three in each pool advancing to the second pool stage, which will determine who advances to the semi-finals. The final is on 6 August.
Scotland
It was a close call for Scotland who just missed out on a win in their match against Malawi.
The Thistles headed into half-time leading 29-22 over Malawi.
However in the last 15 minutes of the game Malawi fought back hard finishing with a 55-49 victory.
The Scots are next in action on Saturday (3pm UK time) against Barbados.
Wales
Wales have suffered defeats in their opening two matches of the tournament.
They lost against host nation South Africa in their first game.
South Africa leapt into the lead during the first half, with a packed crowd of 5000 fans cheering on.
The Welsh Feathers fought back, but couldn't catch up to the Proteas who claimed a 61-50 victory.
Wales played Jamaica on Saturday morning, losing 75-40.
They next play Sri Lanka at 08:00 BST on Sunday.