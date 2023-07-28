A pie fit for a king: The viral pie portrait of King Charles III
A home-baked portrait of the King is going viral after making its royal subject laugh.
King Charles III met his pastry lookalike at the Sandringham Flower Show accompanied by Queen Camilla.
Fortunately the pie received the royal stamp of approval from the Queen.
The not-so-dainty dessert was meant to resemble the King and was baked for a competition called "a dainty dish to set before a king".
Sadly, the pie sadly didn't win any awards, but it has received praise online for making the King and Queen laugh.
Its creator, Jackie Marshall, says for her their enjoyment was "the best win of the day".
Fit for a king
The home-baker said she had not planned on going viral when she put her apple and rhubarb pie in the oven.
The dessert features the King's famous ears and a crown.
Jackie said she was shocked when the pastry ears rose in the oven, adding "they weren't supposed to be that big".
"I made two sets of ears, a large size and smaller size.
"I asked Ralph, my husband, which one shall I put on and he said the big one. So it's all down to him really."
Luckily King Charles and Queen Camilla saw the funny side of it and were spotted laughing at the portrait.
Queen Camilla even said she saw the resemblance between the pie and her husband.
Mrs Marshall said: "It just brought joy to so many people, that was the best of win of day".
What do you think of the royal portrait? Let us know in the comments.