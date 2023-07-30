Thread millipede: New species of arthropod discovered in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a place known for sunshine, famous faces and the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.
But the newest star to achieve fame in the city is actually a species of millipede!
The creepy crawly may have 486 legs, but it is only small - the size of a paperclip and as thin as pencil lead.
Hikers discovered the millipede by a road in Southern California and scientists have confirmed it as a new species, naming it the Los Angeles thread millipede.
The tiny arthropod - the scientific group millipedes belong to - was found just underground at a hiking area, not far from a busy road.
The millipede is completely blind and relies on horn-like antennae protruding from its head to find its way.
It has 486 legs and a helmet-like head, meaning it resembles a creature in a Hollywood monster film!
Typically millipedes have 62 legs, so this type is much leggier than usual.
Fun fact
The record for most legs on a millipede is 1,306.
It was discovered in Australia and was the first "true" millipede - the only one discovered with over 1,000 legs.
Researchers at the University of California gave this new species the scientific name 'Illacme socal' in the journal ZooKeys.
Millipedes have an important role for the environment - they help to break down dead waste in the ground.
One of the researchers, Paul Marek, said that without them humans would be "up to our necks" in waste.
Knowing more about this new species is a good thing for the millipedes and our planet too, Paul said: "It means we can protect them and then the environment that protects us as well".
It's amazing to think these millipedes are crawling in the inner cracks and crevices between little pieces of rock below our feet in Los Angeles
Paul Marek, Virginia Polytechnic Institute