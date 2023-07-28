Women's World Cup: England beat Denmark 1-0 in second group game
England are one step closer to sealing their place in the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup after 1-0 win over Denmark.
It's the second game the Lionesses have played and won during the competition, which is being held in Australia and New Zealand, and was watched by 40,439 fans in the stadium.
England won their first game on Sunday, beating Haiti 1-0 thanks to a Georgia Stanway penalty.
They will now prepare to face China on Tuesday.
This second win means England are very likely to get through the group stage of the competition - but it's not as straight forward as that because their progress also partly depends on how well the other teams play in their group.
If China fail to beat Haiti, then the Lionesses will go through automatically.
If China wins their match, then England will only need to draw against China in the final Group D match to go through as group winners.
Keep reading to catch up on all the key moments from the England v Denmark game.
Lauren James scores for England
Lauren James' "sensational" goal in the 6th minute of the match gave England an early lead against Denmark and ultimately helped to sealed their win.
The 21-year-old winger, who was named Player of the Match, told the BBC afterwards said it was a great feeling to score.
It was a dream and something I've been thinking about, but most importantly I'm happy to help us win. I kind of had a thought and then as soon as it hit the net it was just relief.
Lauren James, Scored for England
Keira Walsh's knee injury
England midfielder Keira Walsh was taken off the pitch on a stretcher in the 38th minute after she appeared to have hurt her knee.
The Barcelona player looked in distress before signalling to the bench that she was unable to carry on.
She was comforted by team-mates and appeared to mouth: "I've done my knee".
England are already without captain Leah Williamson and forward Beth Mead both through long-term knee injuries, while attacking midfielder Fran Kirby has also been sidelined due to a knee problem.
Denmark almost made it 1-1
Amalie Vangsgaard was Denmark's saviour in their first match against China and was close to scoring for a second game in a row.
A cross came in from the left, and she got there ahead of England's Rachel Daly, producing a great glancing header.
Fortunately for England the ball hit the post and bounced away, but it was very close to an equaliser.
Missed chances for England
There were several missed chances for England too with Ella Toone shooting over the top of the goal.
After the match England manager Sarina Wiegman said the team had played well, but "had a little stage in the first half [where] we lost balls we didn't have to lose".
She added: "Then we had the horrible moment with Keira. Second half was a fight and the team showed we adapted to the new situation and we had to fight to win. I am very proud of the team."
